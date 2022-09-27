ZAMBIA’S tennis top seed Edgar Kazembe was at the weekend crowned champion of the second edition of the Mike Mambwe Memorial senior Tennis championship held at the Nkana Tennis club to pocket K7,500 prize money. Speaking in an interview after defending his title, Kazembe said he was humbled to continue playing the sport he loves. Kazembe defended his title after beating budding star Robert Chileshe 6-3, 4-6, 6-0 in the finals. “I am very happy to defend the title. It was not easy, but I am happy with how everyone played throughout the tournament. They gave me a good run for the money,” Kazembe said. Kazembe of Zambia Correctional Service (ZCS) said the country needed to work hard to bring…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.