ZAMBIA Air Force (ZAF) Commander Colin Barry has promoted all Red Arrows rugby team players who are service men and employed civilians for winning the ninth consecutive league title. Arrows have dominated the Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) National League for the past 10 years and bagged their ninth consecutive title after beating Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF) last weekend. The players promoted are Sydney Mwansapa, Kafula Chishimba, Vincent Nkole, Berthrock Sikaona, and Oscar Bwalya who are now sergeants from corporals. Coach Chishimba Mwamba has moved to flight sergeant from sergeant. Lieutenant General Barry said ZAF has a vision statement to have a combat-capable Air Force anchored on professional, accountable, and well-motivated personnel. Barry was speaking when Arrows presented the championship trophy…...



