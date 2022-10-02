UNDER-20 coach Chisi Mbewe says having a winning mentality and working in unity will foster the team to attain the Africa Cup qualification target. Speaking in an interview after Friday’s morning training session, coach Mbewe said the technical bench is imparting a winning mentality in the team as well as working in unity in order to achieve the AFCON target. “We are imparting a winning mentality and the culture of working in unity in the team in order to achieve the Africa Cup qualification target. The team will need to be united and work in harmony. The input from the boys is impressive which gives us confidence the team will achieve the target,” Mbewe said. “There is pressure, but we…...



