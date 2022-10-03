WOMEN’S national hockey team coach Floyd Chomba says the team has set itself a 2024 Oman World Cup 5’s qualification as the ultimate target. Speaking in an interview, Monday, after naming his 15-member provisional crack squad for the qualifiers slated for Egypt in December, Chomba said players summoned must work hard to earn a position in the final team. Chomba has returned relatively all the players he travelled with for the Africa Cup of Nations which was held in Ghana earlier this year but has further extended a call-up to Chengelo Chungu, a pupil at Martin House who impressed during the hockey schools tournament which was held in Zimbabwe in August this year. The Team which is commonly referred to…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.