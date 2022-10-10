NCHANGA Rangers coach Robert Tembo says the five-match ban on fans at Nchanga Stadium should act as a lesson to the home supporters. Speaking in an interview, Tembo said it was unfortunate that the club was punished for the behavior of fans but was quick to add that fans should avoid being violent in the future because the team needs them. “It is a lesson which we have learnt and we shouldn’t do that again in future. The players need them, without them sometimes we can’t perform. All the same, it should not happen in the future. They just have to accept any result that we record,” Tembo said. The FAZ Disciplinary Committee slapped a five-match embargo on home fans…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.