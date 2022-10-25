ZAMBIA Golf Union presidential hopeful Philemon Mwale says he will take the sport to the next level once elected to office. Mwale who is the current ZGU vice president north will battle it out with Junior Golf national coordinator Greg Lubesha for the presidency. In an interview, Mwale said having been in golf in various positions for many years, it was time he ascended to the top position to offer the experience he had gained. He said it was not necessary to gamble on leadership especially since golf was a sport of high integrity. “I can describe the environment so far as professional. There is no dirty campaign going on. We are trying to set a good standard for the…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.