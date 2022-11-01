ZAMBIA Under-23 coach Oswald Mutapa says there is nothing special about opponents Egypt because they are like any other opponent his team has faced. Defending U23 AFCON champions Egypt advanced to the final qualifying round after beating Eswatini 1-0 on Sunday at Alexandria Stadium to book a date against Zambia in March next year. Egypt progressed by the same 1-0 aggregate result following a barren away draw in ESwatini. Zambia beat Sierra Leone 1-0 on Saturday to progress to the next round to progress 2-1 on aggregate following a one-all draw away in Liberia in the first leg. “Egypt is a team like any other team we have faced. They are a beatable side. All we need is preparation and…...



