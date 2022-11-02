HANDBALL Association of Zambia (HAZ) president Victor Banda says the association has started preparing the U-17 men’s handball team ahead of the International Handball Federation (IHF) continental trophy set for December 12-19 in Nigeria. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Banda said the Confederation of African Handball had set December 12-19 to run the continental trophy that also acts as qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations. The U-17 men’s national team qualified for the IHF continental after being crowned champions in the youth category of the Zone six qualifiers held in Zimbabwe last month. Banda said the team is expected to enter the residential camp in the third week of November but would continue training at the OYDC – Zambia…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.