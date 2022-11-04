ZAMBIA’s stand-in coach Moses Sichone has named a 24-member provisional squad that has seen the return of 2012 AFCON winning defender Stoppila Sunzu ahead of the November 17 international friendly game against Israel. Sichone has blended youth with experience, recalling the veteran Sunzu while also drafting under-20 Cosafa winning goalkeeper Jeban Tembo a few days after featuring for the under-23 team that qualified to the final round of the Morocco 2023 Africa Cup of Nations where they will face Egypt. Leicester City forward Patson Daka and Rangers FC winger Fashion Sakala lead. Others making a return are Czech Republic-based midfielders Benson Sakala and Kondwani Chiboni while Lubambo Musonda, Emmanuel Banda, Klings Kangwa, and Frankie Musonda are among the high-profile call-ups…....



