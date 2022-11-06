‘AIR Wolves’ Red Arrows defeated Kitwe Playing Fields (KPF) to reclaim the 2022 Mufulira sevens fundraising tournament held at the Cage at the weekend with coach Mwamba Chishimba describing the victory as sweet. The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored outfits defended the title they won last year after edging KPF 24-7 in an entertaining match that had attracted huge crowds on the terraces. Last year, Arrows beat the host Mufulira Leopards 12-5 in the finals to emerge champions. This year, the Mufulira sevens trophy was Arrows’ fifth cup, having won the Nchanga and Diggers sevens, KPF-ZANACO American 10’s tournament and National Rugby League (NRL)title. The victory for the Chishimba-coached side was redemption having failed to win the Mabanga sevens collected…...



