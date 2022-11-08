400m Commonwealth Games and African Champion Muzala Samukonga says being nominated for the athlete of the year in the African Entertainment Awards is a big motivation to continue working extra hard on the track. Samukonga who won gold at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a time of 44.66 seconds said he was happy to be nominated amongst the continent’s greatest athletes. Some of the notable names nominated alongside Samukonga include Egypt and Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah, Sadio Mane of Senegal and FC Bayern Munich, and Kenya’s marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge. Others nominated for the award include Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, Soufiane El Bakkali, Ferdinand Omanyala, Almaz Ayana, Marrileidy Paulino and Israel Adesanya. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Samukonga said he…...



