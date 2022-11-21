ZAMBIAN fighters at the weekend dominated the Zambia National Amateur League (ZNAL) fight night which attracted four foreign fighters from Tribal MMA Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. Zambia won three of the four international fights but was unfortunate as South Africa’s Allistar Kunene outshined Zambia’s Tryford Mwanga in the main fight of the night at the Music Club in Lusaka. The South African stood against all odds to defeat Mwanga in a fully packed Music Club that saw him dominate the fight from start to finish to win via split point decision. Mwanga described the loss as painful, stating that his target was to win but was unfortunate to end on the losing side. “I’m disappointed of course having lost…...



