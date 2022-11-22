SPORTS minister Elvis Nkandu says having proper and up-to-standard sports facilities plays a critical role in athletes attaining positive results whenever representing the country at the international level. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Nkandu said the new dawn government believes rehabilitating sports facilities will improve the results athletes produce at the international level. Nkandu said the government’s desire is to ensure that every district has a multi-sports facility across the country. He said the government has prioritised investment in sports infrastructure to enable athletes to produce desired results. “We have about 23 recreation facilities across the country and what we are doing now is that every facility we are rehabilitating, must have a multi-sport facility. We have realised that Zambian…...



