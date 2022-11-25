ATHLETICS coach Douglas Kalembo believes Muzala Samukonga’s success this year will motivate the Region Five bound athletes to win medals In Malawi. In an interview, Kalembo said despite being young, Samukonga’s achievements of winning gold medals at international events were enough to inspire a generation and it would start with the Region Five games in Malawi. He said the preparations were going on well and expectations were high with medals expected from the majority of the 30 athletes that were selected. “Everything is going fine, and I really believe they will do fine. Yes, very much, Samukonga’s achievements and performance will definitely motivate the athletes and help them work even harder,” Kalembo said. At just 19 years old, Samukonga had…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.