Eagles 5-0 Buffaloes THE Zambia National Service (ZNS) sponsored Green Eagles Squash Club team captain Mitchell Mwanza says players showed great character when they edged out Green Buffaloes to emerge 2022 Joseph Bwalya Memorial tournament champions at the Lusaka Club. The one-day contest was held in honour of former Zambia Squash Association (ZSA) president Joseph Bwalya, who also served the association from 1995 to 1997 and later served as Lusaka Squash Club chairperson. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Mwanza said the team’s conduct and discipline were exemplary and above board. In the best of five games, the ZNS team won the first three matches and it was declared as a 5-0 thumping to ZNS, who walked away with K6000 while…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.