THE Zambia Women under 17 team will today begin their COSAFA title defence with a battle against Botswana at Malawi’s Bingu national stadium at 12:00 hours at the 2022 Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) Regional five games. Coach Naomi Phiri said anything less than victory would mean defeat for her lasses and is demanding a 100 percent performance from players. With the chaotic travel arrangements, the team would only be arriving less than 24 hours before the kick-off and Botswana would be hoping that the team has been affected by jet lag. Some of the members of the team had to endure a long flight into Malawi, a neighbouring country, after going through South Africa and Ethiopia while others left…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.