THE Zambia Women under 17 team will today begin their COSAFA title defence with a battle against Botswana at Malawi’s Bingu national stadium at 12:00 hours at the 2022 Africa Union Sports Council (AUSC) Regional five games. Coach Naomi Phiri said anything less than victory would mean defeat for her lasses and is demanding a 100 percent performance from players. With the chaotic travel arrangements, the team would only be arriving less than 24 hours before the kick-off and Botswana would be hoping that the team has been affected by jet lag. Some of the members of the team had to endure a long flight into Malawi, a neighbouring country, after going through South Africa and Ethiopia while others left…...
