INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Andrew Kayonde says he will bank on experience to defeat opponents when the 2023 Cape Town Masters Challenge gets underway this afternoon in South Africa. The Cape Town Masters IM Norm Invitational Challenge is being hosted by Chess Western Province and will run from today until January 8, in Sea Point, Cape Town. Kayonde takes to board one against IM Watu Kobese of South Africa. Speaking in an interview, yesterday, Kayonde said the pairing is interesting and fair. “I’m ready for the Cape Town Masters Challenge and I think the pairings are interesting and okay. I start the event by facing International Master Watu Kobese of South Africa who is a very dangerous and aggressive Master who…...



