INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Andrew Kayonde started the 2023 Cape Town Masters Challenge IM Norm on a losing note to South Africa’s IM Watu Kobese in round One. Kayonde who had taken a long break from competitive chess before heading for the Masters Challenge could not stand the pressure applied by Kobese. The defeat sees Kayonde occupy the number 10 position after the first round of matches. Know as ‘AK47’, Kayonde was expected to redeem himself when he faced Jan Karsten of South Africa in the second round by press time yesterday. The other round-one results, saw Fide Master (FM) Calvin Klaasen lose to Botswana’s IM Providence Oatlhotse with sole Grandmaster (GM) at the event Adham Fawzy of Egypt silencing FM…...



