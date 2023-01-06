INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Andrew Kayonde says he will stick to a game at a time after he registered a first win in the second round of the ongoing 2023 Cape Town IM Norm invitational Challenge in South Africa. Kayonde beat African junior champion Jan Karsten of South Africa in the second round to collect his first point. Speaking in an interview, Thursday, Kayonde said he lost his first-round game to IM Watu Kobese because of an error he made in a balanced position. “I lost my first game to International Master Watu Kobese. We went to time scramble, which was more like penalties where I made an error in a balanced position. I played well against Jan Karsten, the African…...



