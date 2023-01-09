INTERNATIONAL Master (IM) Andrew Kayonde says he is not disappointed with a fourth-place finish at the Cape Town IM Norm Challenge in South Africa. This month Kayonde played his first international tournament after being away from the board for close to two years on personal grounds. Kayonde, alongside the likes of IMs Gillian Bwalya, Richmond Phiri and Chitumbo Mwali are seen as Zambia’s next prospects for a Grandmaster title. No Zambian player has been handed the Grandmaster title since Amon Simutowe in 2009. At the weekend, Kayonde could only settle for a fourth-place finish at the tournament after scoring 4.5 points, three behind champion GM Adham Fawzy of Egypt. Speaking after the games, Kayonde said his performance reflects his inactivity…....



