UNDER – 20 coach Chisi Mbewe has included under – 17 skipper Aaron Phiri and midfielder Emmanuel Mutale in his provisional squad ahead of next month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The pair played a pivotal role in Zambia’s success at the U17 COSAFA Championship played at the Region V Games in Malawi last December. Meanwhile, Mbewe has named a 29-member squad, keeping faith in 20 players who were part of the 2022 COSAFA U20 winning team. Zambia has not featured at the Junior Africa Cup of Nations since 2017 when they won the tournament on home soil. The country failed to make it at the 2019 and 2021 editions. Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced the development in…...



