THE Footballers and Allied Workers Unions of Zambia (FAWUZA) says the FAZ’s decision to uphold the six month ban imposed on Nkana striker Alex Ng’onga is regrettable. On Tuesday, the FAZ Appeals Committee upheld a ruling by its Disciplinary Committee to impose a K20,000 fine and a six month-long ban on Ng’onga. In November, Ng’onga reacted angrily to being substituted by coach Beston Chambeshi in a Kitwe Derby match against his former side Power Dynamos. The striker kicked a pitch-side microphone belonging to broadcast sponsors SuperSport and attempted to rip his jersey in frustration. FAZ responded by handing him the heaviest of punishments last month, a verdict which the player and the club appealed. However, the Appeals Committee did not…...



