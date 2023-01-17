THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) says it will be giving the Egypt U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bound squad the best shot to enable it to achieve the World Cup qualification target. FAZ president Andrew Kamanga disclosed in his weekly President’s Corner that the team is also set for international camping as the last phase of preparation ahead of the tournament. Kamanga said the association was attaching great importance to the Africa Cup tournament as it served as a qualifier for the Under-20 World Cup. “With the AFCON tournament serving as a FIFA World Cup qualifier, we will be giving the Egypt assignment our best shot. Aside from the set winning the AFCON title target, there is the…...



