CYCLING Association of Zambia (CAZ) president Andrew Chibuye says the association will introduce the sport in schools this year. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, Chibuye said introducing cycling in schools will culminate in having a strong foundation for nurturing the country’s talent. “Our target for this season is to go flat-out and introduce cycling in schools and come up with a league where schools will be competing. This will help us come up with a strong foundation where we shall be nurturing the abundant talent we have as a country. By so doing, we shall be encouraging a lot of youngsters to join the sport,” chibuye said. He said Schools can then be feeders to clubs and the national team…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.