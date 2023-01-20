THE Under-17 boys’ handball team suffered a third straight defeat to end their ambitions of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations at the ongoing International Handball Federation (IHF) Continental trophy. The team was bullied by Nigeria in a 55-16 thumping. The defeat to Nigeria meant the Musa Kambundu-coached side can neither qualify for the Africa Cup nor World Cup and remain bottom placed without a point. Zambia started her journey at the IHF continental trophy with a 46-19 beating at the hands of Guinea Conakry before going down 47-21 against Burundi. Speaking in an interview from Congo Brazzaville, forward Guston Banda described the defeat as painful, adding that going three games without a win was demotivating. Banda said confidence…...



