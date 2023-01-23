THE Women’s national team has received a massive financial boost of $960 000 from FIFA to help with its preparations for the 2023 World Cup. FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala confirmed the development in an interview, Sunday, at the Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe. The 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nation’s (WAFCON) bronze medalists are set to make their maiden appearance at the World Cup that will be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20. Kashala said the association will ensure that the received funds are strictly used for the intended purposes, knowing FIFA funds have strict guidelines. “Yes, we received funding from FIFA to prepare the Copper Queens for the World Cup. What we received from FIFA…...



