AFTER failing to progress to the final round of the national chess trials, 12-year-old Victoria Mweetwa says she will continue searching for the elusive national team spot in the future. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Mweetwa said she is a work in progress and will not give up on her dreams of representing Zambia at the international level. She said she had learnt a lot of lessons that she will put to good use going forward. “Even if I lost in the third phase of selection trials, I will continue working hard until one day I should find myself in the national team. I will keep working hard and improving my game until one day my dream of representing my…...
