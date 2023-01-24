AFTER failing to progress to the final round of the national chess trials, 12-year-old Victoria Mweetwa says she will continue searching for the elusive national team spot in the future. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Mweetwa said she is a work in progress and will not give up on her dreams of representing Zambia at the international level. She said she had learnt a lot of lessons that she will put to good use going forward. “Even if I lost in the third phase of selection trials, I will continue working hard until one day I should find myself in the national team. I will keep working hard and improving my game until one day my dream of representing my…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.