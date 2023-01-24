FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says the association is happy that Copper Queens stars home and abroad are getting game-time at their various clubs. Speaking in his latest weekly President’s Corner column, Kamanga said it is good that the women’s league is in full swing. “We are particularly happy that our women’s league is in full swing which keeps our players in good shape. It is also good that our foreign-based players are getting game time in various leagues where they are plying their trade. This will help the team perform well at the coming FIFA Women’s World Cup,” Kamanga said. “We have some friendly games lined up during the February FIFA window, with some World Cup bound team’s courting us…....



