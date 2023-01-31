AFTER several months of being out of action, Women’s national team midfielder Evarine Katongo has returned to her club ZISD and is eyeing a move to Europe after the World Cup. And Striker Ochumba Oseke says she is eyeing the golden boot award after scoring a haul in a Week 19 fixture to take her goal tally to 19. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Katongo said she was happy to be back on the pitch and was looking forward to a move to Europe. A fortnight ago Katongo was invited for trials at African giants Mamelodi Sundowns but the midfielder declined the invitation. “I have not been dormant but I have been keeping myself busy with self-training. I feel great…...



