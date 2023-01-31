THE Zambia Tennis Association (ZTA) has unveiled a budget of k4 million for the year 2023 to successfully complete its calendar. Speaking in an interview, ZTA president Gibson Phiri said the association’s plan is to take centre stage in international events by sending participants. Phiri said Zambia had not been participating in regional and international events but would start this year as they prepare for the All Africa Games in Ghana. He said their teams would be taking part in the International Tennis Federation competitions in Botswana and Mozambique in April. “These events will help us prepare adequately for the All Africa Games as we put up a team to represent the country. We need to prepare adequately. In a…...



