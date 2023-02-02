ZESCO United goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe says he is optimistic about returning between the sticks after suffering a major knee injury that has kept him out for over two months. The South African-born shot-stopper made his debut in October last year in Zesco United’s 1-1 draw against MUZA and went on to play against Kabwe Warriors before his progress was halted after sustaining a knee injury in the team’s 3-2 win over Buildcon. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Chibwe said it’s been frustrating to be out of the game but was confident of bouncing back to form. “It has been a bit difficult for me, especially since I had started playing very well for the team. Everything was getting together and…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.