ZESCO United goalkeeper Cyril Chibwe says he is optimistic about returning between the sticks after suffering a major knee injury that has kept him out for over two months. The South African-born shot-stopper made his debut in October last year in Zesco United’s 1-1 draw against MUZA and went on to play against Kabwe Warriors before his progress was halted after sustaining a knee injury in the team’s 3-2 win over Buildcon. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Chibwe said it’s been frustrating to be out of the game but was confident of bouncing back to form. “It has been a bit difficult for me, especially since I had started playing very well for the team. Everything was getting together and…...
