THE Zambia Under-20 men’s national team’s TotalEnergies AFCON Egypt 2023’s preparation and tournament credentials will be tested this afternoon when it faces Nigeria in a friendly at the 60,500 capacity multipurpose MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja. Team coach Chisi Mbewe will get a preliminary overview of his side’s readiness for the 2023 U20 AFCON tournament against the record 7-time U20 AFCON champions during their stopover in Nigeria. The build-up match is part of a duo-friendly tour of West Africa that will culminate in Dakar on February 7 against Senegal. Zambia and Nigeria are premium opposition as they are also AFCON bound for the tournament Egypt is hosting from February 19 to March 11. His technical bench opted to play…...



