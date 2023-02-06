Zambia 3-1 Zimbabwe ZAMBIA defeated old foes Zimbabwe 3-1 to settle for the 18th position at the Inaugural 2023 International Chess Federation (FIDE) Olympiads for People with Disability in Belgrade, Serbia. Zambia recorded managed three wins and three losses in six rounds of the competition. The team won against Kenya, Panama and Zimbabwe while the three losses were against the FIDE team, Venezuela and Germany. Following the final results of the event, Chess Federation of Zambia (CFZ) president Leslie Chikuse said Zambia’s players were lowly rated and started the competition badly before managing three wins. He said the strong finish by team Zambia was commendable, adding that being ranked 18th from 26 was no mean achievement. “I think the team…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.