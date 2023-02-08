THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has assured the country that players plying their trade in Turkey are safe amidst the earthquake that has killed thousands of people. More than 4300 people in Turkey and Syria have been reported dead with a rescue operation continuing across much of Southern Turkey and Northern Syria after two huge earthquakes. Zambia has four Copper Queens players plying their trade in the Turkish topflight with the quartet comprising Hazel Nali, Margaret Belemu, Prisca Chilufya and Misozi Zulu. Goalkeeper Hazel Nali is on the books of Fatih Vatan Spor based in Istanbul, while Margaret Belemu and Misozi Zulu play for Hakkrigucu Spor in Hakkari with Prisca Chilufya based in Istanbul where she plays for Fatih…...



