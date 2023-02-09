THE Darts Association of Zambia (DAZ) has set March 11 this year as the date for its elective Quadrennial Congress to be held in Lusaka. At this meeting, all 11 national executive positions will be up for grabs at elections set for the National Sports Development Centre (NASDEC). In a circular, DAZ Secretary General Michael Sianga said all those wishing to contest any position needed to be fully affiliated. “First any candidate should be coming from a district that is fully affiliated to the national body and then the member should be paid up with the association. These are two basic requirements as stipulated in our Constitution. We have called for a Quadrennial Congress where we the darts family will…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.