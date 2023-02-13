ZESCO United forward Lazarus Kambole has attributed his fine form to the hard work. The former Kaizer Chiefs striker has continued his fine form in front of goal, scoring his fourth goal of the season in three league appearance following Zesco’s 1-all draw with league leaders Power Dynamos at the weekend. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Kambole said his team played well despite allowing a late equaliser. “It was a very tough game which I feel we played well despite losing concentration and conceding that late goal to share points with Power Dynamos. Yes, I’m very excited and I am enjoying myself being back home. It feels great scoring goals but I am happier contributing something to the team,” he…...



