FAZ president Andrew Kamanga has urged the under-20 national team to seize the opportunity before it and win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) which kicks off in Egypt this Sunday. In his latest President’s Corner column, Kamanga said the crop of players in the current Zambia under-20 team has the quality to win the tournament. “We have a crop of young and exciting players that showed their abilities at the COSAFA that they can fly our flag higher. The AFCON is a bigger challenge that should motivate them to perform even better. The team should seize the opportunity before it and go on to win it,” Kamanga stated. He said the association had set a minimum benchmark of the…...



