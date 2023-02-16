Minister of Sport, Youth and Art Elvis Nkandu says government is aware of the state of sports infrastructure dilapidation in most universities. When he toured and donated sports equipment at Chalimbana University, Wednesday, Nkandu said most universities needed a push to upgrade their sports infrastructure and allow students to pursue sporting careers. “Indeed we are really dealing with a critical group and I know that there is more talent in our students. It’s just a push that you need. When I arrived and decided that we first have a clear look at the sports infrastructure you have and I have seen what you are using as a sports facility. I may not say I am happy with what is obtaining…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.