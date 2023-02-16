Zambia 1-0 Macedonia SHEPOLOPOLO coach Bruce Mwape was unimpressed with the scoreline yesterday after a narrow 1-0 victory over North Macedonia in the opening game of the Turkish Cup. Grace Chanda’s stoppage time goal was the difference of the day despite the Copper Queens creating numerous scoring opportunities. Speaking during the post-match interview at the Miracle Sports Complex, Mwape said he expected his girls to score at least more than three goals. “I think our girls played good football, although this score line is not actually what we expected, we expected more goals than the 1-0 that we have scored. Otherwise starting from the first half we dominated play but we could not find the back of the net. Similarly…...



