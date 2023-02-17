WOMEN’S national team players have indicated that they will have to work on their striking force if they are to compete favourably at the 2023 FIFA World Cup slated for July in Australia and New Zealand. And Skipper Barbara Banda has joined the team ahead of its second game against Slovenia in the Turkish Cup set for tomorrow. Speaking in an interview after yesterday’s morning training session, striker Rachael Kundananji said the team needed to be more aggressive upfront. Kundananji said the World Cup was a big competition that required the team to prepare adequately before heading into the tournament. “In the game we played on Wednesday, we made a number of errors, especially in the finishing. We could have…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.