SPORTS Minister Elvis Nkandu says the deadline for the completion of works at the National Heroes stadium has been moved to March 15 from February 28. Zambia will use the Heroes Stadium and OYDC Zambia venues to host the Under-18 and Under-20 Athletics Championships from April 29 to May 3. In an interview, Nkandu said his ministry asked CAA to consider moving the deadline to March 15 to allow proper works to be done. “Obviously we don’t have time left knowing work has not yet commenced but we have asked the Confederation of African Athletics to move the deadline from February 28 to March 15 to allow us to do good works at the venues. We had issues in terms…...



