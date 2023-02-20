ZAMBIA Women’s National Team coach Bruce Mwape has challenged foreign-based players to up their performances ahead of the FIFA World Cup that kicks off in July and will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Speaking during the post-match interview following the team’s 1-0 defeat to Slovenia in the Turkish Cup, Mwape said he had noted that the team struggled upfront when he used foreign-based players. Slovenia scored a lone goal in the 18th minute through Captain Zver Mateja’s long-range strike after beating her marker Magret Belemu, and catching goalkeeper Hazel Nali off guard. Mwape said going forward the technical bench would be making several adjustments to his team especially up front to solve its scoring problems. “We played well…...



