THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) 2023 election has been postponed to May 20 with the Sports Council of Zambia (SCZ) guiding that a new nominations process be conducted. SCZ Chairperson Patrick Mutimushi guided ZRU to conduct fresh nominations following lapses that were observed in the nomination process. However, Mutimushi allowed ZRU to conduct its Annual General Meeting (AGM). “I am happy that the Annual General Meeting has been conducted according to the constitution and in a sober and mature manner. This is how it should be, but for the lapses noticed, let the election be postponed to allow for a fresh nominations process for transparency purposes,” Mutimushi said. Mutimushi, who was accompanied by SCZ acting General Secretary Raphael Mulenga in…...



