JOSHUA Mwendapole of Chilanga golf club at the weekend, fought off tough competition from Nkana golfers to win the Zambia Golf Union (ZGU) – organised Mazabuka Junior Open tournament by one shot. At this national event that attracted more than 60 golfers from across the country, Mwendapole grossed 151 after two days of gruelling competition to finish a shot better than Nkana’s Fabian Musonda who put up a stunning fight-back on the second and last day. On the first-day Mwendapole grossed 75, a whopping five shots better than Musonda who was third, as Michael Chuma also of Nkana sat in second on 78. But on the second day, Musonda caught everyone’s eye with a stunning front-nine score of 35, four…...



