Noordelikes 12-57 Arrows RED Arrows Rugby Club coach Mwamba Chishimba says he is impressed with the performance of the team after his men thrashed Noorelikes 57-12 on their pre-season tour in South Africa. The Zambia Air Force (ZAF) sponsored ruggers are in South Africa for a pre-season tour in readiness for the National Rugby League (NRL) that kicks off next month. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Chishimba said the team had made tremendous improvement and was slowly shaping up for the upcoming 2023/2024 league season. Chishimba said the pre-season tour in South Africa had been a huge boost in terms of confidence and team spirit ahead of the league opener set for next month. He said the team would not…...



