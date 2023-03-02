ABSA Bank has unveiled its whooping K4.4 million prize money for the 2023 ABSA Cup which will kick off on March 11 at the Woodlands stadium in Lusaka. The bank made a 10 percent increment to last year’s sponsorship package of K4 million and this year’s winners will receive with K700,000 while the runners-up will pocket K350,000. Individual prizes will see the coach and players of the tournament walk away with prize money of K25,000 each while the man-of-the-match accolade has been pegged at K15,000. Two more awards have been introduced which include the top goal scorer and golden glove award which will see winners walk away with K25,000 each. Speaking during the launch of this year’s ABSA Cup, Sports…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.