UNDER-17 men’s national team coach Ian Bakala has summoned 48 players among them is 2012 AFCON winning striker Collins Mbesuma’s son Lineker Mbesuma for a 10-day assessment camp ahead of the Algeria 2023 TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations set for next month. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Bakala said the team was aware of the task ahead, saying the target is to qualify for the World Cup and win the continental showpiece. “We have summoned a total of 48 players that includes some foreign-based players with the likes of Lineker Mbesuma, Milimo Nalumango and Mutale Mutale among others. We have a target as a team which is qualifying for the World Cup and challenging for the continental showpiece. We…...



