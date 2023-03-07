NCHANGA Rugby Club Chairperson Peter Muma says the club is well prepared to stage the 2023 Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Nchanga 10s tournament set for this weekend in Chingola. Speaking in an interview, Monday, Muma said preparations had reached an advanced stage for the one-day event and that all 16 men’s teams from National Rugby League (NRL) had confirmed their participation. “The tournament will take place this Saturday, March 11. The Konkola Copper Mines Nchanga 10’s is our traditional tournament, so we are prepared just like we have been in the past years. All teams have confirmed their participation and only those teams who have ladies teams will come with their ladies,” Muma said. Muma said the competition had been…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.