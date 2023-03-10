ZAMBIA Coach Avram Grant has named a provisional 27-man local squad, which includes striker Lazarous Kambole and midfielder Augustine Mulenga ahead of this month-end’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier fixtures against Lesotho. Kambole’s return ends a four-year exile from the Chipolopolo setup. The striker has been brilliant since his return to Zesco United last January, he has scored four goals in three appearances. Napsa Stars midfielder Mulenga makes a return after a year of absence. Other players making a return to the national team setup include defender Aaron Katebe who last featured in 2015, and Mwila Phiri. Grant has handed call-ups to youngsters Teddy Khumalo and Gift Mphande both from Athletico Lusaka while others are Oliver Lumbiya from Nkana,…...



