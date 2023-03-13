DAVID FC MUZA slayed ‘Goliath’ Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday in a convincing performance to reach their debut Absa Cup semi-finals. MUZA’s victory could not just be put in a biblical context but also in a circular perspective by calling it a giant-killing act after knocking out the current MTN/FAZ Super League champions. MUZA Coach Lameck Banda described the victory as sweet and a statement of the team’s intention in the competition. Banda said there was no need for his boys to get carried away but to take their semi-final game against Trident like a cup final. “Great game and a great result. The boys were present throughout the game. We had the pace and the speed…...
