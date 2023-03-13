DAVID FC MUZA slayed ‘Goliath’ Red Arrows at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka yesterday in a convincing performance to reach their debut Absa Cup semi-finals. MUZA’s victory could not just be put in a biblical context but also in a circular perspective by calling it a giant-killing act after knocking out the current MTN/FAZ Super League champions. MUZA Coach Lameck Banda described the victory as sweet and a statement of the team’s intention in the competition. Banda said there was no need for his boys to get carried away but to take their semi-final game against Trident like a cup final. “Great game and a great result. The boys were present throughout the game. We had the pace and the speed…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.